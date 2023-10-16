Dunki Vs Salaar: The off-screen fight begins

There has been a buzz that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki might be pushed to avoid a big screen clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. However, industry sources confirm that the clash is still on with no film ready to step back, and producers turning to arm-twisting techniques to secure more screens. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire — helmed by KGF hitmaker Prashanth Neel — will be released on December 22, which is already reserved for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

“The film is not getting postponed. The report about it getting pushed was a time pass story. At the moment, the producers of both the films are fighting it out to get more screens. When it comes to North India, distributors will be opting for SRK film as the first choice, especially after the success of Jawaan and Pathaan. They are planning to go for 3:1 ratio with three shows for Dunki and one show for Salaar, which is not acceptable to both the big producers,” says a source.

The source adds, “Now, the producers are resorting to arm-twisting tactics, putting distributors in a dilemma. Anil Thadani’s AA films, which is distributing Salaar, has told the distributors that they will give Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to only those who give more shows to Salaar, and Dunki producers are also using their future lineup as a way to get more screens, giving a subtle warning for the future. It is getting ugly, and will get murkier as the release date gets close”.

Another industry insider also asserts that the off screen battle has already begun. “The film has not been postponed, and none of the films will get pushed to avoid the clash. The producers are ready to come out together. The fight to secure more screens has already started,” says the insider, adding, “The Salaar and Animal distributor is putting all energy in getting Salaar more screens, which is turning out to be a tough challenge for them in front of a Shah Rukh Khan film. There is a lot of pressure on distributors with all the arm-twisting”.

Wrapping up the sentiment, trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “Dunki is not getting postponed. They were fake reports. In fact, the teaser of the film will be out soon. The big clash will happen on the big screen, and tension is running high in the industry, which is bound to happen”.

