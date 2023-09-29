Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, confirmed to release on December 22

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan are already blockbusters and the actor is now gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Amid speculation, it has now been confirmed that it's going to be Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas this Christmas as both their upcoming films will be released around the same time. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter (X) to share the update about Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire's release date. Also read: Prabhas' Salaar won't release this year? Expect a high-voltage box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar.

Salaar release date

He tweeted, “BREAKING: Pan India Star Prabhas' Salaar CONFIRMED to hit the BIG screens worldwide on 22 December 2023. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on December 22 (fire emoji). Clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The date is so good that Prashanth Neel's Salaar will take historic opening of the year at the worldwide box office.”

Due to some technical issues, Salaar's release date had been postponed. Earlier it was set to release on September 28. Now, it is releasing on December 22. Dunki has reportedly already booked its slot on Christmas on the same date, but the release date is yet to be announced.

What Shar Rukh said about Dunki's release

Recently, Shah Rukh held an 'Ask SRK' session on X, and one of his fans asked him if Dunki will still hit the theatres on Christmas, despite clashing with Salaar. The X user had asked, "Dunki ki realise date fix hai na (Dunki's release date is fixed)?" To which the actor had replied, "Dunki fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon maathe pe gudwa loon (Yes it is fixed, should I get it tattooed on my head now?)"

Earlier, confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, Hombale Films, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].”

Touted to be an action thriller, the film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

