Postponement of Salaar release sparks speculation: Experts share if it's the post-production work that causing delay

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated release of the film Salaar has been postponed from its initial date of September 28 to November, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind this unexpected delay. We talk to the industry insiders and trade analysts to delve deeper into the actual causes behind it. While some speculate that it is due to ongoing post-production work, with the director still engrossed in editing and completing certain VFX shots, others believe that it is the buzz surrounding the film Jawaan that has influenced this decision. Salaar was scheduled for release on September 28.

Trade expert and producer Girish Johar says that the makers were not completely happy. “When you are making a film of that scale, you have to look into a lot of things. They are releasing the film not only in India but overseas, which is a huge market. And for overseas, you have to meet the requirements for censor board over there. So if makers are not happy and CGA work is not completed, it’s better to push the release date.

A source close to the production also agrees to it and adds that director Prashant Neel is a talented filmmaker and wants things to be perfect. “He is sitting on the editing table himself and wants everything to be exactly like it was planned. He wants good results even if it comes at the cost of delaying it. He is asking for more time because he has clarity of what he wants,” says the source.

However, Trade analyst Atul Mohan points out that this could not be the reason. “I don’t think the reason of production delaying the release is true. Aap itne time se kaam kar rahe ho, and when you know you have to release the film on 28th, you are aware of how much time the post-production will take,” he says and adds that it might be because of the buzz that Jawaan has created.

“Jawaan is releasing on 7th and the kind of buzz it has created, not just in the northern belt but also the south is phenomenal. Jawaan will be talk of the town for at least a month. So the point of getting overshadowed does arise,” Mohan explains.

The source close to the production agrees that makers had Jawaan’s release in mind while deciding Salaar’s release date. “People down south generally avoid clashes because they want every film to work well. Even Salaar’s team had chosen end of the month because they did not want a clash with Jawaan. However, this time, it’s only the editing that’s causing the delay,” it confirms.

Another speculation that was going around was that of Prabhas being the reason behind. However Trade expert Ramesh Bala, from down south says that can’t be true. “Advance booking was going on for Salaar in US and the movie had collected more than half a million dollar, which the makers are now refunding because of postponement. So it’s not a decision they have taken lightly. A lot of deliberation went behind it. So the reason could not be Jawaan’s affect or Prabhas’s interference,” he says.

Bala also adds that Prabhas has a lot of his plate and he does not get involved in the post production work because that’s also not his domain. “He does his job and move on to the next film. He is doing Project K and Raja Deluxe. He must have been aware of this (postponement), but the call has been made only by the director and the producer,” he assets.

Johar also adds to it and says. “Prabhas has already done his part and the film is now entirely in the hands of the director and editor. And now, if he does not like the film, wo promotions kam karega. That’s all,” he ends.

