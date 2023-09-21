Prabhas' Salaar won't release this year for this reason?

Earlier this month, it was reported that Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will hit theatres in November this year. Prashanth Neel helms the film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on September 28. Now, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has said that the action film might not come out this year at all. He tweeted, "As per trade, pan-India star Prabhas' Salaar is not looking at a release date this year. Salaar Ceasefire is aiming at 2024 release." Also read: Postponed Salaar's domino effect Prabhas in a still from his upcoming film Salaar.

Why the delay in Salaar's release?

There have been many theories around the delay surrounding Salaar, with some reports claiming that VFX work is one of the reasons that the film was pushed to a later date. In his latest tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan also said, “The team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. They are making the final touches on the film and committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

Salaar release date was postponed previously

Earlier this month, the reports of Salaar getting postponed were doing the rounds. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed the rumours and tweeted, "Breaking news… Prabhas's SALAAR to arrive in November… Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 September 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this Prabhas-starrer is going on in full swing… Hombale Films - the producers - are bringing the film in November 2023… New release date soon."

As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on September 7, a section of social media users said that Salaar's release date was pushed due to the Jawan craze. On September 13, the makers Hombale Films had said in a statement, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course…”

About Salaar

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. It stars Prabhas in the titular role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. The film was announced in December 2020. Touted to be an action thriller, the film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

