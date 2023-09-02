Confirmed: Prabhas' Salaar to hit theatres in November, release date to be out soon

Prabhas' Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire was scheduled to release in September but will now hit the theatres in November this year. The exact release date is yet to be announced. Day after confirming on X that Salaar has been postponed, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday that the film will now release in November. Also read: Postponed Salaar's domino effect: Fukrey 3, Tiger Nageswara Rao to release early Prabhas plays the titular role in Salaar.

Salaar release date

Taking to X on Saturday, Taran wrote, “#BreakingNews… Prabhas: ‘SALAAR’ to arrive in Nov… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date soon.”

Earlier reports had hinted on Friday that Salaar is being pushed to December release since the post-production work on the film is yet to come to an end. Taran had also tweeted on Friday, “Those asking, yes, #Salaar is postponed. #Prabhas.”

More about Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films who had delivered the successful KGF franchise, and has been made by the same technical team from the KGF series. It is made on an approximate budget of ₹200 crore and 14 sets were constructed for the film's shoot at Ramoji City in Hyderabad. It will release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

The teaser of the film had Tinnu Anand in the limelight as he fearlessly stood surrounded by several armed men who pointed their guns at him. Soon after Prabhas was introduced as the king of the jungle. A glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran was also seen but Shruti Haasan was missing in the teaser.

Since Salaar was pushed to a later date, some other films were preponed to benefit from the vacant slot. Fukrey 3, starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh, will now hit theatres on September 28, which was earlier booked for Salaar. Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao will now release on September 29.

