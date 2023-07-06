Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire teaser: Tinnu Anand steals the spotlight from Prabhas in this hardcore action film

Weeks after the release of Adipurush, Prabhas is now gearing up for the release of his next, the much-anticipated action film Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film teaser released early morning on Thursday and had much to the surprise of the audience Tinnu Anand in the spotlight. The later half of the teaser simply had glimpses of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in their intense avatars. Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran undergoes keyhole surgery after injury on sets: ‘I promise to fight through the pain’ Prabhas and Tinnu Anand in stills from Salaar teaser.

All about Salaar teaser

The less than 2-minute teaser opens with Tinnu Anand standing outside his car and surrounded by several armed man who point their guns at him and are ready to fire. It seems to be a location in Africa with Tinnu promising to not create confusion and talk in "simple English". Tinnu, in a black bandhgala and a matching Nehru cap, seems to not care any less about the danger he is in and tells them, “Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park which is all about…” And the teaser goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting at him to be the king of the jungle. He is seen in the middle of a fight scene with a dagger-shaped sword and shows his blood-smeared punch to the camera. It is followed by a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran as well, who has a tika on his forehead.

More about Salaar

Salaar is helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. The film will release in theatres worldwide on September 28 in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot in India, Europe, Middle East and Africa. It is said to have been made on a budget of around ₹200 crore. The first installment of the project Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment. The makers have focused a lot on the visual effects and have hired a foreign studio to complete the film.

