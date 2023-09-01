Postponed Salaar's domino effect: Fukrey 3, Tiger Nageswara Rao to release early

Salaar pushed

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on Friday evening that Salaar has been pushed. While he didn't give any reasons behind the delay or any new release date, there are reports claiming that the film will now release in December. The production team has cited issues with completing graphics work and plans to complete it by September 28.

Fukrey 3 preponed

The third instalment of Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's buddy comedy Fukrey has been brought up from its scheduled release date of December 1 to September 28 now, since Salaar is no longer releasing on that date. Fukrey 3 has seen a journey of its own. It was originally scheduled to release on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami, but was pushed to December 1 after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was pushed from June 3 to Sepetmber 7 due to VFX delays.

Fukrey 3 was pushed to a crowded weekend of December 1 because of competition from Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, that also got pushed from August 11 to December 1, again due to delay in VFX.

Fukrey 3 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It will see Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma reprise their roles from the franchise.

Tiger Nageswara Rao preponed

Reports suggest that Ravi Teja's first pan-India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, has also been brought ahead from its Dussehra release date of October 20 to September 29. The Telugu action entertainer also stars Nupur Sanon in her pan-India debut, Anupam Kher, and Murli Sharma among others. Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on true rumours, set against the evocative backdrop of the 1970s.

As a result of Salaar's postponement, both Fukrey 3 and Tiger Nageswara Rao will enjoy a long weekend, owing to the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti on their first Monday, October 2.

