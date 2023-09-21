Jawan box office collection day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints over 518 crore in India

Jawan box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the week one collection of Jawan in India is ₹ 389.88 crore (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore, Tamil: ₹23.86 crore and Telugu: ₹18.04 crore). Jawan earned ₹19.1 crore on day 9, ₹31.8 crore on day 10, ₹36.85 crore on day 11, ₹16.25 crore on day 12, and ₹14.4 crore on day 13.

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹10 crore nett in India on its 14th day for all languages, as per early estimates. The total collection of the film so far stands at ₹518.28 crore. Recently, Jawan became the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Jawan global box office collection

The film has amassed ₹907.54 crore at the global box office in 13 days of its release. Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X page. "And this is how the King ruled the box office!" the banner captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan's success

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai recently. Sharing his excitement for the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

About Jawan

Jawan released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Billed as a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast of the movie. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

