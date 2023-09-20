Jawan box office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 900 crore club worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is having a blockbuster run at the box office. The Atlee film has been doing exceedingly well at the worldwide box office too. On Wednesday, production banner Red Chillies Entertainment shared that Jawan has now collected ₹907.54 crore at the worldwide box office. The film had entered the ₹800 crore club globally within 11 days of its release. (Also read: Inside Ambanis' Ganpati bash: Nita Ambani excitedly hops to hug Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair) Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film could collect ₹ 1000 crore over the weekend.

Jawan's worldwide box office success

On Wednesday, Red Chilies Entertainment shared the latest worldwide collection of Jawan on their social media accounts. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production banner shared a poster of the film which had the total worldwide box office figures- ₹907.54 crore, written on it. The caption read, “And this is how the King ruled the box office! (fire emoticon) Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Earlier, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had shared a detailed report of the collections on X. Manobala wrote, "Jawan enters the elite ₹800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1390142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Jawan| #Atlee| #Jawan2|| Hindi shows - 13317, gross - ₹ 35.18 cr, per show collection - ₹ 26,417."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, and highlights "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It also marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara. Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Senthupathi, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover have pivotal roles in the film. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances in the action thriller.

The Hindustan Times review of Jawan read, “Jawan is an SRK show from start to end, and it's double the treat watching him in a dual role. From his heroic entry scene to the fights to dance numbers, there's nothing that he can't do and makes you believe in it as well. At 57, turning 58 in November, SRK bowls you over with his action. Given the amount of action he has done in Jawan, it appears that Pathaan was a mere teaser. Atlee makes sure he doesn't disappoint audiences in his Hindi directorial debut, as he blends all the elements of commercial cinema to build a massy entertainer.”

