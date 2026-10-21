HT Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana to stream on JioHotstar through pay-per-view model after theatrical release on Diwali

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is set to reach audiences beyond cinema halls, with JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios announcing a partnership to bring the film to Indian homes after its theatrical run. Instead of arriving as part of a regular streaming subscription, the film will be available through a pay-per-view option, allowing viewers to purchase access separately.

Nita Ambani says Ramayana will reach families across India

Ramayana: Part One to stream on JioHotstar after theatrical release through pay-per-view model.

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The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, and will also be screened in IMAX 3D. Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt that once the film's theatrical window ends, viewers in India will be able to watch it on JioHotstar through a dedicated on-demand purchase option. The partnership is aimed at reaching audiences who may not have access to the film in cinemas, while offering the best possible viewing quality supported by their devices.

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Nita M. Ambani, chairperson of JioStar, said the collaboration was an opportunity to bring the story and values of the Ramayana to a wider audience, including a new generation of viewers. She said, “Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures - a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”

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Deep Dive Will Ramayana stream on JioHotstar as part of a subscription or through pay-per-view? After its theatrical run, Ramayana will be available in India on JioHotstar through a pay-per-view option. Viewers will purchase access separately rather than watch it as part of a regular subscription. When does Ramayana release in theatres, and in which formats? The first film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. It is planned for IMAX 3D and other premium cinema formats. When is Ramayana Part 2 expected to release? Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The second part is scheduled for release in 2027, with a related report specifying Diwali 2027.

Namit Malhotra on making Ramayana accessible beyond theatres

{{^usCountry}} Namit Malhotra said the team wanted audiences to experience the film on the biggest screen possible, particularly in IMAX 3D. However, he pointed out that not everyone in India has access to the necessary cinema infrastructure, making the digital release an important part of the film’s wider reach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namit Malhotra said the team wanted audiences to experience the film on the biggest screen possible, particularly in IMAX 3D. However, he pointed out that not everyone in India has access to the necessary cinema infrastructure, making the digital release an important part of the film’s wider reach. {{/usCountry}}

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“I believe Ramayana should be experienced on the biggest screen possible, in IMAX 3D. But our country’s cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close. Ramayana belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that. JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people’s hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run," he added.

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend cast and crew

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is being made as a two-part live-action film series directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with Shridhar Raghavan adapting Valmiki’s epic for the screen. Prime Focus Studios is producing the project alongside DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

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The film has brought together an international team for its music, visuals and action sequences. Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are working on the music, while Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery are responsible for production design. Terry Notary and Guy Norris are handling the action, with the production planned for IMAX and other premium cinema formats.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

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The film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. The sequel is set for 2027 release.