Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka, calls her special: 'Some associations never change'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan spoke about the first song she choreographed, and said it was for actor Ayesha Jhulka. Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah posted a selfie with Ayesha and called the actor ‘special’. (Also Read | Farah Khan meets her 'match' Sima Taparia, poses for pic)

In the photo, Farah wore a black and white outfit while Ayesha opted for a white outfit with black stripes. Ayesha and Farah smiled in the photo as they stood next to each other. Farah captioned the post, "I choreographed my first song on her… she will always be special @ayesha.jhulka."

In another photo, Ayesha kept her hand around Farah as they smiled for the camera. In the picture, Ayesha wore a blue saree, while Farah opted for a red and blue outfit. Farah wrote, "So good to meet up and find that some associations never change (red heart emoji) @ayesha.jhulka."

Ayesha re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories with a woman with red hearts sticker. She also wrote, "Love you (kissing face emoji) @farahkhankunder."

Ayesha re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories.

Farah started her career when she choreographed for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Directed by Mansoor Khan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar released in 1992. The film stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

She also choreographed for many films such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Pehla Nasha, 1942 A Love Story, Virasat, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name Is Khan, Dabangg, Veere Di Wedding among others. Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na (2004). She was also the director of Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year among others.

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with Kurbaan (1991). After Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she starred in Khiladi (1992), Kohra, Dalaal and Balmaa (1993), Jai Kishen (1994), Muqaddar and Masoom (1996), Himmatwala (1998), Umrao Jaan (2006) among many others.

Ayesh was last seen in the web series Hush Hush, directed by Tanuja Chandra. The web series also stars Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan in the lead. It premiered on Prime Video on September 22 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON