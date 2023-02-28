Farah Khan meets her 'match' Sima Taparia, poses for pic: 'Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein...'

Farah Khan attended an event in Mumbai on Monday, where she met Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia, also known as Sima aunty on the Netflix show. Farah took to Instagram Stories to share her photo with Sima, and wrote, "What a match we make! Sima Taparia, it was lovely to meet you." Farah wore a blue kurta in the photo, while Sima was seen in a black ethnic outfit. The two smiled for the camera in an outdoor setting as they attended the event together. Also read: Seema Sajdeh shares pics with Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia, says, 'we agree to disagree'

The same picture was also shared by Sima via an Instagram post. In the caption of her post, she referenced a song from Farah's 2004 film with Shah Rukh Khan, Main Hoon Na, and wrote, "Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein (what can I say about my heart's condition after seeing you)… It was lovely meeting you Farah Khan." The filmmaker-choreographer commented on her post, "And loved your saunf supari mix (natural mouth freshener mixture)." A fan joked and commented on Sima's photo with Farah, "Both have taken the challenge of matchmaking for Karan Johar (filmmaker)... drama."

Farah Khan and Sima Taparia at an event.

Last year, Sima Taparia had some hilarious things to say during her cameo on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In one of the episodes, the well-known matchmaker from Mumbai made an appearance as she attempted to find a suitable match for Seema Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan), who features on the show alongside Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Sharing photos of herself and Sima on Instagram at the time, Seema wrote in her caption, “When we agree to disagree.”

In an interview last year, Sima had responded to the criticism that her Netflix show Indian Matchmaking has received over its last two seasons. She said both negative and positive reactions are important to make a show hit. After describing Sima as ‘difficult’ after the first season, Aparna Shewakramani, who appeared on the show, was seen finding her own dates without taking Sima's help. Speaking about her at the Sahitya AajTak 2022, Sima had said, "Aparna is stubborn. When you are stubborn, you get fewer matches. That's what happened on the show. You should keep an eye on the criteria. If your criteria is too long, then you may not get matches."

Sima had also confirmed the third season of her Netflix show at the event, and said, "You'll see season 3 soon. Netflix will plan and announce soon. It's ready completely. It will come out within a few months."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON