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Farah Khan says younger batch of actors are insecure, lack confidence; calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar the last of the superstars

Farah Khan said new actors lack confidence in themselves and filmmaking process, calling them out for interfering in casting, music and choreography.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 12:14:55 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan believes the era of superstars is over. In a chat with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Farah called out new actors for interfering in different aspects of filmmaking, from choreography and music to casting. She said their lack of trust in directors stems from insecurity and a lack of confidence in themselves.

Farah Khan takes a dig at today's actors

Farah Khan says today's actors are insecure, not confident about themselves.
Farah Khan says today's actors are insecure, not confident about themselves.

Talking about the mindset of today's actors, Farah said, "The problem is today's actors don't have confidence in anyone. They don't have confidence in the director. They want to choreograph the song on their own, interfere in music and casting as well. All of this comes when you are not confident about yourself."

Farah further pointed out that actors today are insecure and lack confidence in themselves. She added that they want to shoot magazine covers and attend award functions but do not have good films to their credit.

Farah said that self-belief and hard work are essential to becoming a superstar. She cited Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan as examples, saying they still work as hard as they did on their first films, with a few working even harder. She pointed out that Salman never asks for days off or refuses to shoot on a Sunday.

Farah also called out actors for arriving on set and asking for changes, saying, "That is not your job. You do your job. Learn your lines first. Your job is to know your lines when you come on set. That you are not able to do. It's irritating. I have seen it. I have done actors' first movie, and then after their fifth movie, they think they know it all. They are surrounded by people. The era of superstars is over. They (Salman, SRK, Amitabh, Akshay) are the last of them; enjoy them for as long as they work."

About Farah Khan's upcoming movie

Farah Khan has stated that she plans to begin working on her next directorial project towards the end of 2026, once her children leave for college. In one of her vlogs, she said she would direct the film only if Shah Rukh Khan stars in it; otherwise, she would rather wait.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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