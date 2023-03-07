Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar arrive at Holi party, Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik pose with cops

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife, singer Shibani Dandekar arrived for the Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple was snapped entering the venue. Soon after several other celebrities, including actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Anup Soni, Divya Dutta and music composer Anu Malik among others too joined them. Also read: Holi: Kareena Kapoor shares colour-drenched pics of Taimur and Jehangir

For the celebration, Shibani slipped into a colour tie-dye maxi and paired it with sunglasses. Going all-white was Farhan who arrived in a kurta and pyjama. His father, writer Javed Akhtar made a rare appearance outside the venue where the media was stationed. He wore a long white kurta with jeans and a white hat.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Holi party. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

While Javed greeted cameraperson with folded hands, he also obliged with photo requests from Mumbai police. Cops were assigned outside the party for security purposes. Singer-composer Anu Malik who came with his family, too joined them for a round of selfies.

Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik pose with Mumbai Police at Holi party. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Divya Dutta also joined the party with her family. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal happily posed for cameras before entering the venue. Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni and his family were also a part of the Holi bash.

Celebrities at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Holi party. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Farhan is the son of Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani. He later married Shabana Azmi. Farhan also has a sister, Zoya Akhtar who is a filmmaker. Shibani and Farhan had a court marriage last year. Later, they celebrated it with a sangeet night, followed by an intimate ceremony hosted at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse Sukoon.

Farhan was last seen in 2021 film Toofan. In the film, he essayed the role of a boxer. He also made an appearance in the Hollywood web series Ms Marvel last year. He is currently gearing up for his directorial comeback. He will be donning the director’s hat again for his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.



Besides this, Farhan also performs as a part of his brand, FarhanLive. Recently he cancelled his band performance in Australia due to "unforeseen circumstances". He informed everyone on social media, “To my fans in Australia, Due to unforeseen circumstances, our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With love, Farhan.”

