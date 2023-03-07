Holi: Kareena Kapoor shares colour-drenched pics of Taimur and Jehangir, fans ask 'aap bhi purane kapde pehente ho'

Kareena Kapoor has shared some colourful pictures from her Holi celebrations at home on Tuesday. She celebrated the festival of colours with her sons Taimur and Jehangir and they made sure to have a blast with their pichkaris. Kareena also mentioned Saif who could not to be with them for the fun. Also read: From Salman Khan to Karisma Kapoor, here's how Bollywood is celebrating Holi

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

The first picture shows Kareena holding Taimur and Jehangir close to her for a picture. All three of them look drenched in water and colours as they play Holi. While Kareena and Taimur smiled for the camera, Jeh was in his Holi mood even while being clicked. It was followed by happy solo pictures of Taimur and Jehangir, totally lost in having fun in the open area at their home. A big playmat was laid down on the floor by the swimming pool for their Holi fun.

Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Manish Malhotra showered the post with heart emojis. Looking at their usual simple clothes, a fan commented, “Mujhe lagta tha Holi pe ham hi purane kapde pehnte hai aap log bhi pehento ho ye aaj pta chala (I thought only we wear old clothes on Holi, today I learnt even you people wear old clothes).” Another said, “Who looks so good playing Holi? Bebo, our Queen!” One more commented, “Oh look your kids are having so much fun.”

Karisma Kapoor also shared fun pictures from the Holi celebrations at her home. She shared some before and after pictures while playing with colours and wrote, “How it started and how it’s going. Happy Holi. #holifestival #loveandlight.”

Kareena's sister-in-law also shared a glimpse of how her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu too played Holi at their home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of Inaaya draining a house staff with her pichkari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON