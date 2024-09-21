Farhan Akhtar felt ‘guilty’ for his kids during divorce with Adhuna: They are like collateral damage

Farhan Akhtar opened up about his daughters having to deal with their parents' divorce. During her appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast titled Chapter 2, Farhan and his wife Shibani Dandekar opened up about their relationship, dealing with the impact it had on his kids and relationships. Farhan said that he felt ‘tremendously guilty’ for his kids after the divorce took place. (Also read: Shibani Dandekar reveals she went to couples therapy with Farhan Akhtar 2 days after wedding: 'It's like going to gym') Farhan Akhtar opened up about the effect on his kids after his divorce. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Farhan said

Talking about the effect, Farhan said: “It obviously could not have been easy. Because eventually at the end of the day a relationship that they think in their mind is solid and perfect is being fractured. So there will be some degree of anger… even now I would imagine, within them. Some sadness, some resentment. That is something that with time and conversation there will be some kind of solace and understanding. For me, I did feel tremendously guilty… towards them when Adhuna and I are divorced because it had nothing to do with them. So they are the kind of like collateral damage in some emotional way.”

Meanwhile, Shibani talked about Farhan's family and said, “They are super evolved, very liberal. From his father, mother, stepmother, sister, his children… everybody. There is a certain way of thinking and approaching a situation… where they never made me feel that I am on the outside. I give so much credit to his daughters who have been raised by their parents to be super-thinkers, their awareness of the world and the environment, and the construct of the family is so understood and accepted.”

More details

After dating for almost three years, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira.