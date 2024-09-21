Shibani Dandekar reveals she went to couples therapy with Farhan Akhtar 2 days after wedding: 'It's like going to gym'

What Shibani said

During the conversation, Shibani got candid about her bond with Farhan and how it changed after marriage.

She said, “We started doing couples therapy I think about six months before or after we got engaged. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do.”

She revealed that they went to therapy a few days after their wedding. The actor said that they got married on Monday and their scheduled appointment was on Wednesday. She remembered when she walked in, their therapist was also shocked and questioned them.

Shibani stressed that therapy is important for guiding them.

She added, “It’s like going to the gym. You have to keep working on it. So, there are times when we go for sessions and it’s every couple of weeks and sometimes we go in there and we just look at each other and we’re like we have nothing to talk about. There are days where we go in and we were like we are going to need longer than an hour because let me just tell you some things about this guy right here…There are times where we maybe get into a fight at home and we know we’ve got to see our therapist on Wednesday. So, we will just wait or I will try and wait. I want to get into it right now and he’ll be like ‘Let’s just wait and discuss it on Wednesday’.”

About the couple

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, before diving into Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has set eyes on another mission. He will return to the world of acting with 120 Bahadur, in which he will be seen essaying the role of a soldier.