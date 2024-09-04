Before Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar to shoot for military action film 120 Bahadur. Details here

In fact, Farhan has started shooting for the project, and he says it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by the men in uniform.

A new mission

On Wednesday, Farhan took to Instagram to announce his return to acting. He will be seen in the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC. The film will revisit the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war.

Farhan also shared a motion poster and a still poster of the film, which shows him standing on top of the mountain, facing the Himalayan range. It shows a part of the range under attack.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment”.

Farhan added, “Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds. We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent”.

The announcement was met with a lot of excitement, with actor Ranveer Singh reacting to it with lots of emojis and Farhan's filmmaker-sister Zoya Akhtar dropping several heart and evil eye emojis.

More about the film

Other details about the cast are not out yet. The official synopsis reads: “Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘120 Bahadur’ is set to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, the film aims not only to entertain but also to reverently honour the valour of India’s armed forces. This film promises to provide a poignant glimpse into the sacrifices made by military heroes, further solidifying Excel Entertainment’s reputation for delivering outstanding narratives that captivate audiences worldwide”.

More about the work

Meanwhile, next year, Farhan will return to the director's chair after a long time with Don 3, which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. He'll also direct a buddy road movie, Jee Le Zaraa, co-written by Zoya and Reema Kagti, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.