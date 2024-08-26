Farhan Akhtar says mom Honey Irani asked him to live with Javed Akhtar due to his drinking habit: 'Failed her as a son'

Farhan Akhtar is known for speaking candidly about his personal and professional life. The actor-director has often admitted to his emotional struggles following his parents' divorce. In a recent interview with Faye D’Souza for her YouTube channel, Farhan recalled the hardships his mother faced during his youth. He confessed that he felt like a failure as a son when his mother found out about his drinking habit. (Also read: Farhan Akhtar opens up on impact of Javed Akhtar's divorce on his own marriage) Farha Akhtar said he felt 'failed' as a son after Honey Irani came to know about his drinking habit.

Farhan on Honey Irani's hardships as a single mother

Farhan, while speaking about the hardships Honey went through while raising him and Zoya said, “She was a single mother, taking care of Zoya and me. She was working. So, the last thing I think she needed at that time was one of her kids just being like that. I was drinking and doing a lot of other things like that. At that moment when I saw the effect of that on her, and when it came to a head with her, she was just like, ‘Listen, I have tried my best with you, but, I can’t. Maybe you go and live with your dad for a bit.’ I felt like I failed her as a son. That was the first time I felt horrible in the pit of my stomach like she doesn’t deserve this.”

He also pointed out, “Not like I was treating her badly, but I was adding to her stress, which she didn't need at that time. That horrible feeling motivated me to go out and start working.”

Farhan Akhtar's filmmaking and acting career

Farhan made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Akshaye Khanna. He also directed Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya and Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 and Don 3. Farhan made his acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Rock On! and later featured in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Farhan is currently working on Don 3 starring Ranveer SIngh in titular role.