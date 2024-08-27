Farhan Akhtar's quirky birthday wish for wife Shibani Dandekar leaves Shabana Azmi, Priyanka Chopra in splits

Farhan's quirky wish for Shibani

In the picture, Shibani wore a white top with a jacket and a large hat, which Farhan made fun of in his caption. Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday Shu.. I don't think anyone has looked this beautiful balancing a sada dosa on their head. @shibaniakhtar love you more than you know."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in in the comment section. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Haha happy birthday Shibani.” Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Hahahahaha. Happy Birthday.” Reacting to Farhan's caption, Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar also commented, "And the Masala is in her brain. Happy Birthdaaaaaay Chicken."

Farhan's stepmother and veteran actor Shabana Azmi also left a hilarious comment, which read, “Farhan!!For a second I really thought it was a sada dosa!” Actors Chunky Panday and Amrita Arora also left their wishes in the comments.

Farhan and Shibani

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Farhan will return to the director's chair after a long time with Don 3, which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. He'll also direct a buddy road movie, Jee Le Zaraa, co-written by Zoya and Reema Kagti, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Shibani was last seen in season 2 of Made in Heaven.