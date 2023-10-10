Fatima Sana Shaikh says she ‘wasn’t sure' about playing Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur, credits director Meghna Gulzar

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biographical drama Sam Bahadur, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. In a recent interview with PTI, the actor said that it was the faith of director Meghna Gulzar that inspired her to take up the role. The film is set to release on December 1. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal is filled with gratitude after completing Sam Bahadur: 'So much I got to live') Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about trusting director Meghna Gulzar's vision for playing the character.

What Fatima said

In a new interview with news agency PTI, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "She has a huge personality and I wasn’t sure about taking up the movie but Meghna (Gulzar) was sure. She said ‘trust me’ and I was like, if a director like her is saying, ‘trust me’, then something must be right, and maybe I’m not seeing what she is seeing."

Fatima, who is best known for her role in Dangal, further added, "I did it because I love her work. She made the journey easy for me. She knew what she wanted, whether it was the graph of the performance or look. You have to be a director’s actor. That’s what I did... When you play characters like this, just to understand the journey of it, you read history, and you realise there are so many things that have happened in our country. It was a different world back then."

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, apart from Vicky and Fatima, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

On Tuesday, Taran Adarsh announced that the teaser of Sam Bahadur will be out on October 13. Moreover, the teaser will also be screened during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 14. The film is set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal at the box office in December 1.

