For me every project is like a debut: Anud Singh Dhaka

Actor Anud Singh Dhaka, who shot both his web series Taj Mahal 1989 and Love J Action in Lucknow, feels with every project he needs to deliver his best to be relevant in the race.

“I consider each project as my debut venture with a hope that things can skyrocket any day! And, it’s true for every outsider in the industry as we can’t afford to go wrong. We take small steps from being in background to hero-ke-friend-ka friend, then hero’s friend followed by character artiste role and then some get lucky to get a chance to play protagonist. So, we don’t have liberty to make mistake till destiny works,” says the actor.

Dhaka, who has shot for Dream Girl famed director Raj Shaandilyaa’s next Janhit Main Jari opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Once Upon Two Times, says, “For actors like us every release gives traction and if offers are not mature after that then things become tough. Tareef sab karte hain par kaam bahut mushkil se milta hai!”

Both his shows streamed just before first and second pandemic wave. “I was scheduled to do four projects in 2020 but all got shelved. You can’t complain as pandemic is there for everyone. In fact, I feel blessed that I’m getting to shoot without much gap. Also, the projects I am doing are really good and give me chance to work with passionate people where I am learning a lot,” he tells.

After second wave unlock, he shot for Once… with Sanjay Suri and Mrinal Kulkurni in Nainital and Dehradun. “The shoot was stalled for two months. Since I play a classical singer in the film, I got opportunity to learn guitar and singing online. Though I am not singing in the film but you need to know the craft to get lip sync and guitar play right! So, every project is helping me learn new skills. Then, I shot for Janhit… in Chandeli (MP) and Lalitpur (UP).”

He has done cameos in Super 30 and Chhichhore as well. “Thankfully with OTT we don’t have to bother about releases but point is that it should come in a proper way at right time and get organic growth through word-of-mouth. Just like theatrical release makers now need to have a plan in place. Promotions are very important now as we have overdose of content from all end.”

The actor says that he has been offered some good projects. “Currently, I am reading two OTT series and a film. I am in Mumbai since 2013 and still the quest is to get good work and make two ends meet. So, the struggle remains same just the level has changed and I guess it’s for most of us!”

