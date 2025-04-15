Fresh visuals from Shah Rukh Khan's new house are out, check out where he is going to live for next 2 years

Shah Rukh Khan's new house visuals have hit the internet and fans are already readying themselves to camp outside the new address. Shah Rukh and his family have temporarily moved out of their iconic home, Mannat, as it is due for renovations. Recently, they were spotted entering the luxurious apartment in Pali Hill area of Bandra, where they will stay for around two years. Shah Rukh Khan and family have moved out of Mannat to a new address.

Shah Rukh Khan's new address

A new video has emerged on the internet which showcases the superstar's new address. The video shows the swanky building where the actor will be staying with family including wife Gauri Khan and their kids-- Suhana, Aryan and Abram. They have relocated to four floors of Puja Casa building in Pali Hill area of Bandra.

About Shah Rukh Khan's new home

Shah Rukh has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani. The actor's Red Chillies Entertainment has entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-owns the property, Puja Casa.

Sources told HT that the four floors will house not just the Khan family but also their security and staff. It will even have some office space. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source. He will reportedly pay rent of ₹24 lakh per month for the four floors.

Renovations at Mannat

Sources also added that renovation work at Mannat was supposed to begin in May. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which the actor had to get the court's permission. Shah Rukh's Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change can only take place after securing proper permissions.