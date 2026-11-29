Nitesh Tiwari’s Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal made history a decade ago by becoming the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema. The film’s 2017 release in China, a year after its release in India, catapulted its box-office success. Crossing ₹2000 crore – a number no other Indian film has seen till date – Dangal remains untouchable. In the decade since then, many have come close to surpassing the film’s box office collections but have fallen short.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. (AFP) more less

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(Also Read: Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's epic beats Dhurandhar 2's lifetime to become 2nd highest Indian grosser)

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While SS Rajamouli with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, Sukumar with Pushpa 2: The Rule, Prashanth Neel with KGF: Chapter 2, Aditya Dhar with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Atlee with Jawan, Siddharth Anand with Pathaan and Nag Ashwin with Kalki 2898 AD managed to cross the ₹1000 crore threshold, the ₹2000 crore threshold seemed elusive. Nitesh’s Ramayana: Part 1 has now come so close to reaching it.

Nitesh Tiwari to compete with himself for top spot

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Deep Dive How much has Ramayana earned worldwide, and where does it rank among Indian films? After 24 days, Ramayana had grossed about ₹1,814 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film. It surpassed Dhurandhar 2’s lifetime collection. Can Ramayana beat Dangal’s box-office record? Ramayana’s ₹1,814 crore is still below Dangal’s lifetime collection of about ₹2,070 crore. Its weekend collections were still rising, so the articles said it had a chance to cross ₹2,000 crore, but beating Dangal was not certain. Why did Dangal become the highest-grossing Indian film? Dangal’s 2017 release in China, a year after its India release, greatly boosted its box-office success. It went on to collect more than ₹2,000 crore worldwide.

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana has grossed ₹1814 crore in 24 days of its release, beating Dhurandhar 2’s ₹1813 crore lifetime collection. Dangal has a lifetime collection of ₹2070 crore that has remained untouchable for a decade now. With Ramayana still showing a spike in collections during the weekend and showing no sign of slowing down yet, there’s hope for it to cross the ₹2000 crore barrier. The film also has no competition till Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi hits screens on December 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King releases on December 24. Even if the film doesn’t beat Dangal, Nitesh still holds the unique position of commanding the top 2 spots of all-time highest-grossing Indian films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana has grossed ₹1814 crore in 24 days of its release, beating Dhurandhar 2’s ₹1813 crore lifetime collection. Dangal has a lifetime collection of ₹2070 crore that has remained untouchable for a decade now. With Ramayana still showing a spike in collections during the weekend and showing no sign of slowing down yet, there’s hope for it to cross the ₹2000 crore barrier. The film also has no competition till Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi hits screens on December 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King releases on December 24. Even if the film doesn’t beat Dangal, Nitesh still holds the unique position of commanding the top 2 spots of all-time highest-grossing Indian films. {{/usCountry}}

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Directors who had more than one film in the top 10

Before the ₹1000 crore blockbusters pushed several films down the charts, several filmmakers had more than one film in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. Rajamouli once had 3 films- Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Beginning and RRR in the top charts at the same time. Rajkumar Hirani had 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. Kabir Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Vijay Krishna Acharya each had two films in the top spots: Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan; War and Pathaan; and Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, respectively.

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Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5 for Diwali after its October premiere at the Academy Museum. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline the film, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. A sequel is scheduled for release in 2028.