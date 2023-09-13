Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film witnesses another drop as Jawan continues to soar, mints ₹50 lakh
Gadar 2 recently became the second highest-grossing Hindi film by surpassing the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2.
Gadar 2, which ran successfully in theatres since its release on August 11, has been witnessing a drop in its domestic box office collection since the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has so far earned just over ₹516 crore in India. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah: 'It’s disturbing that films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files are so massively popular, it is harmful')
Gadar 2 box office collection so far
According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹50 lakh nett in India on its 33rd day, as per early estimates. In its first week, Gadar 2 minted ₹284.63 crore, in the second week ₹134.47 crore, in the third week ₹63.35 crore and in the fourth week ₹27.55 crore. The total collection of the film till its fifth Tuesday stands at ₹516.08 crore.
Gadar 2 recently broke record
Gadar 2 recently took the box office by storm as it became the second highest-grossing Hindi film by surpassing the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared a post on Instagram about the box office collections. “#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 #Hindi… Becomes second-highest-grossing #Hindi film. Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr. Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr. Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr. Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr. Weekend 5: ₹ 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 515.03 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice,” he captioned.
The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering ₹510.99 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
About Gadar 2
Gadar 2 featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. It is the sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the film, Sunny Deol essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.
