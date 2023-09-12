News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Naseeruddin Shah: 'It’s disturbing that films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files are so massively popular, it is harmful'

Naseeruddin Shah: 'It’s disturbing that films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files are so massively popular, it is harmful'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 12, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Naseeruddin Shah finds it disturbing that The Kashmir Files became massively popular but films made by Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta don’t get seen.

Naseeruddin Shah is disturbed by the 'massive' popularity of films such as The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Gadar 2 and has said that the filmmakers of these movies are doing something 'very harmful'. He was speaking with Free Press Journal in a new interview when Naseer insisted that filmmakers such as Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta must continue with the kind of work they do, even if people are not watching their movies right now. (Also read| Charlie Chopra: Naseeruddin's family comes together for gripping murder mystery)

Naseeruddin Shah talks about Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files, and more.
‘Harmful’ Gadar 2, The Kerala Story

Asked about how the objective of filmmaking has changed in Bollywood over the years, Naseeruddin said, "Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories."

Dangerous trend

He added, "They will be responsible for posterity. A hundred years later people will see Bheed and they will also see Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium that could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on - it’s frightening that filmmakers are being coopted into making films that praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend. "

Naseer's new films

Naseeruddin will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra. His wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah, will also be seen alongside Naseeruddin in the Sony LIV original series. Charlie Chopra also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Paoli Dam in important roles.

Recently, he released a short film titled Man Woman Man Woman. The 25-minute-long film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Tarun Dhanrajgir, Vivaan Shah, and Saba Azad.

