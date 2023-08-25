RRR, Pushpa, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to The Kashmir Files: National Film Award winning films you can watch on OTT

The announcement of the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday had some expected names as well as some surprises in the list of films from several languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and English. Even films like RRR, Pushpa, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi which were blockbusters at the box office are now available online. Some of them are even free for viewing. In case you haven't watched them already, check out where to binge watch these award-winning films this weekend. Also read: National Film Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rocketry wins Best Film, The Kashmir Files wins for National Integration National Award winning films like RRR, The Kashmir Files, Pushpa The Rise and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are all streaming online.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by actor R Madhavan, who also played the titular role, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. It is available on JioCinema as well as Amazon Prime Video. The movie is based on the life story of the renowned Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan who had a false case filed against him in 1994.

RRR

After winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, RRR won six National Awards for Best Popular Film, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Background Score, Best Special Effects, Best Choreographer and Best Stunt Choreographer on Thursday. It has been directed by SS Rajmouli and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran and was the highest Indian grosser of the year 2022. You can watch it on Netflix if you have not watched it already.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi won Alia Bhatt her first ever National Award for Best Actress. The film also won for Best Editing, Best Screenplay (Adapted) and Best Dialogue Writer. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa: The Rise. The film also won the National Award for Best Music Direction, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. Allu Arjun played a sandalwood smuggler in the film and is now gearing up to return with its sequel.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files collected around ₹350 crore but remained a topic of hot debate over its subject of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir. The film won the National Award for Best Film on National Integration and Best Supporting Actress for Pallavi Joshi. You can watch it on ZEE5.

Chello Show (The Last Film Show)

Pan Nalin's Chello Show or The Last Film Show won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film. It was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and was also shortlisted in the category. It revolves around a nine-year-old child's fascination with films. You can watch it on Netflix.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's war film Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards on Thursday. It is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video at present.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon, who plays a dancer and a surrogate mother in Mimi, won the National Award for Best Actress for the film. She shared the award with Alia Bhatt who won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Mimi had one more win in the form of Best Supporting Actor for Pankaj Tripathi. You can watch this film on Netflix.

Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is the biopic of the freedom fighter Udham Singh. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

777 Charlie

Kannada film 777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj K, won the National Award for Best Kannada Film. The film follows the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador dog named Charlie. You can watch it for free on Jio Cinema.

