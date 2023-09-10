Gadar 2 box office collection day 30: Film becomes 2nd highest-grossing Hindi movie in India, beats Baahubali 2

Gadar 2 box office collection, breaks record

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹1.45 crore nett in India on its thirtieth day, as per early estimates. In its first week, Gadar 2 minted ₹284.63 crore, in the second week ₹134.47 crore, and in the third week ₹ 63.35 crore. On its fifth Friday, the film earned ₹90 lakh. The total collection of the film stands at ₹512.35 crore.

Baahubali 2, Pathaan records

Baahubali 2 (Hindi), released in 2017, grossed ₹510.99 crore while Pathaan, released in January this year, earned ₹524.62 crore, both in India. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. Baahubali 2 featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishna among others.

Sunny spoke about Gadar 2

A few weeks ago, the team of Gadar 2 held a press conference after the film's success. Sunny talked about how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2. Sunny had said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres. The Anil Sharma film is the sequel to the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel plays Sakeena.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON