Sunny Deol cries during interview as live audience welcomes him with loud cheers, whistles amid Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol has been attending events and giving interviews promoting his recent film Gadar 2, which has roughly collected ₹510 crore nett in India since its release on August 11. On Thursday, Sunny shared the promo for his upcoming Aap Ki Adalat interview. In one of the clips he posted on Instagram from the interview, which will be out this weekend, the actor ended up crying as he got overwhelmed talking about people's response to him after his film Gadar 2. Also read: Inside Gadar 2 party with Shah Rukh Khan, Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol, who reprises his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2, cried as he spoke about people's reaction to him.

Sunny says he's not sure he deserves so much love

When asked by host Rajat Sharma why he was crying, the actor replied, “Jis tarah se ye log khush ho rahe hai... jo maine kiya hai... to yakeen nahi ho raha ki main iske layak hoon ya nahi (The way people are being happy, to what I have done in Gadar 2, I don't know if I truly deserve this).” The clip showed the studio audience cheering, whistling and loudly clapping for Sunny as he entered the set.

He also shared a couple of more clips from the upcoming episode. In one of the clips, Sunny responded to the accusations against him made by the people of Pakistan.

Responds to accusations from Pakistan

One of them had said, "Bais saal pehle pump ukhada tha toh humare yahaan pani band ho gaya tha, ab khamba ukhada toh bijli aani band ho gay hai (22 years ago you took out the handpump, which led to water shortage and now you have removed an electric pole causing power shortage here)." To which Sunny said, "Jab Tara Singh (his character in Gadar 2) aata hai apne pariwar ke liye toh usse koi rok nahi sakta (When Tara Singh comes for his family, no one can stop him)."

Another person from Pakistan had said to Sunny that forget about the army, he will show Sunny how strong his arms are. In response, Sunny said, "Main ek actor hoon, jo ek character play karta hai. Usse personal na lein toh bahut acha hai. Aur jab ye baat aa gayi hai, aur kisi ne mujhse panga lena hai, toh aa jaye (I am an actor, who plays a character. So people should not take it personally. But now that someone wishes to fight me, he can do so)."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles. Anil Sharma's directorial has been unstoppable at the box office, opening at a massive ₹40 crore.

Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha plays Sakeena, who hails from a political family in Pakistan, in both Gadar and Gadar 2.

