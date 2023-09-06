Charlie Chopra: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak and sons come together for gripping murder mystery. Watch

Vishal Bhardwaj has finally unveiled the trailer for his web series, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley. It is based on a novel by Agatha Christie and stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the titular detective investigating the murder of Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat, played by Gulshan Grover. Vivaan Shah appears to be the predictable murderer, but it seems there is more to what meets the eye. Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj drops surprise first episode from his new web series adapted from Agatha Christie's novel Ratna Pathak Shah, Nasseruddin Shah, Imaad Shah, Vivaan Shah and Wamiqa Gabbi in stills from Charlie Chopra trailer.

Charlie Chopra trailer

The Charlie Chopra trailer opens with Jimmy (Vivaan Shah) visiting his uncle Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat's bungalow located in a snow-covered location. As they sit for a game of chess, Jimmy is able to checkmate his uncle who is murdered the same night. Jimmy is targeted as the predictable accused as his hotel keys are found at the bungalow and he is absconding. As Wamiqa's Charlie Chopra enters the crime scene to investigate the murder, several dark secrets are expected in the closet with Gulshan's entire family eyeing his money.

The trailer summary read: 'A rich man dead, a town full of suspects, narratives filled with lies and an innocent convict. How will Charlie navigate through the mystery when every face hides a secret?'

Reacting to the trailer on YouTube, many called it a “masterpiece” in the comments section. A person wrote, “Thank god sir we desperately needed you Vishal sahab, so excited.”

More about Charlie Chopra

Interestingly, the show stars Nasseruddin Shah as well as his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons, actors Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah, in pivotal roles. The show boasts of an impressive cast including Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam.

The SonyLIV series is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan along with Vishal Bharadwaj. It is made in association with Tusk Tale Films and will be streaming on the OTT platform September 27 onwards.

Vishal Bhardwaj had earlier said about the show, “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON