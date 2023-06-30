Vishal Bhardwaj drops surprise first episode from his new web series adapted from Agatha Christie's novel

Vishal Bhardwaj is back as a director with a new murder mystery, a web series based on Agatha Christie’s renowned novel The Sittaford Mystery. An exclusive preview of the pilot episode has been released on Sony LIV and the viewers have been invited to co-create the title of the show after watching the episode. Also read: I must have rejected 60-70 web series in one year before signing Vishal Bhardwaj’s project: Gulshan Grover Charlie Chopra stars a bunch of acclaimed actors.

Viewers to suggest new title

After watching the pilot episode, viewers are supposed to help the protagonist named Charlie Chopra solve the mystery by finding clues and identifying a character to dig deeper. They are also asked to come up with a title.

More about the show

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. Vishal Bhardwaj is also the show co-screenwriter alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanshu Painyuli, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam.

Tentatively titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, the Sony LIV original is helmed by Bhardwaj’s home banner – Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Vishal on the adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel

Talking about the show, Vishal Bhardwaj had said earlier, “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world.”

Pilot episode will be exclusively available to subscribers only

Sony LIV is thrilled to bring an exclusive subscriber-only pilot episode preview of its original detective thriller from today. But it won’t be an ordinary debut, as the pilot episode will take subscribers on an interactive escapade.

In a unique interactive initiative, Sony LIV invites the audience to be a part of the creative process by co-creating the title of the baffling detective thriller. Additionally, after watching the pilot episode, users can help Charlie (the protagonist) solve the mystery by finding clues and identifying a character to dig deeper. So, grab your magnifying glasses and get ready to be a part of this thrilling adventure brought to you by Sony LIV.

