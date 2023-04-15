Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi is embarrassed on watching her Jab We Met scene. Watch

Wamiqa Gabbi's latest performance in Prime Video's Jubilee as Niloufer Qureshi is making waves among fans and critics. The actor has been gaining notice since her breakthrough performance in the Disney+ Hotstar series Grahan. She has worked in several industries in her career, from Punjabi to Malayalam. But not many are aware that she made her film debut in the Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met in 2007. The teenager appeared as one of Geet's many cousins in the romantic drama starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. (Also read: Jubilee review: Sidhant Gupta delivers star-making performance in Motwane's sad, slow burn about movies) Wamiqa Gabbi can currently be seen in the Prime Video series Jubilee.

The brief 15-seconds video was shared online on Twitter. Wamiqa, who was tagged in the post, responded and wrote, "Oh Noh," adding see no evil monkey, pleading face and smiling face with three hearts emojis. In the short video, the teenager teases her older cousin Geet (Kareena) as she returns home with a young man Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), who everyone in the family assumes is her fiancé.

Wamiqa's lines include, "Control rakho jijaji (Control yourself brother-in-law)," and "Aaye haaye kya smile ha (What a smile!)." Soumya Tandon is also in the scene as Geet's older sister Roop. The cult love story was recently released to packed screening for a special festival during Valentine's Week in February.

After Jab We Met, she acted in a few more small roles in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Mausam (2011) and Bitto Boss (2012). She switched to lead roles with the Punjabi comedy Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 in 2013.

Last year, Wamiqa was seen in the Prime Video anthology Modern Love: Mumbai in a segment directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She is reuniting with the director for his Netflix film Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. She was last seen in the Punjabi film Kalli Jotta and has a few more Punjabi and Malayalam films lined up for release this year.

The Hindustan Times review of Jubilee said of the actor's performance, "Wamiqa Gabbi as sex worker-turned-actress Niloufer is also a treat to watch as she finds ways to make a living at the expense of rich sleazebags, without a morsel of regret or guilt. It's a fresh, light and different take on the ‘bechari’ woman trope that we grew tired of years ago."

