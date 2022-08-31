Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with parents, poses with fans. Watch

Kartik Aaryan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his parents, Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari. On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account shared a video in which the actor was seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha as he bowed and touched the feet of the idol with his head. He also offered a coconut before praying with folded hands. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan hugs and comforts crying fan)

Kartik also posed for the fans in front of the Ganesha idol. The actor was also seen following how his mother asked him to pray at Lalbaugcha Raja. On the occasion, Kartik wore a baby pink kurta and white pyjamas. After exiting the venue, Kartik posed with fans, including children. He also greeted the people with folded hands.

Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

On the occasion, Kartik wore a baby pink kurta and white pyjamas.

Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clip as he drove over Mumbai's Bandra–Worli Sea Link. He also posted a selfie as looked away from the camera. He added festive music in the background of his picture.

Kartik Aaryan also shared posts on his Instagram Stories.

Fans saw Kartik last in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film collected over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide. He will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023. Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON