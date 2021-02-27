Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a ‘rich, very connected brat’. Here is how they broke the ice
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have been together for over a decade-and-a-half and married for nine years, but they did not get off on the right foot. She thought he would be a ‘rich, very connected brat’, seeing as he was the son of former Maharashtra chief minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh.
Due to her preconceived notions about Riteish, Genelia ignored him on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam, which marked their debut in Bollywood. They only started talking once she realised he is a ‘normal boy’, who does not have a security detail.
“Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn't look at him and talk to him, so I didn't,” Genelia told Bollywood Bubble, adding, “He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn't feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister's son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking and then we never stopped for the next 18 years.”
Riteish recalled the exact moment that Genelia started talking to him. “At one point, I remember sitting for a shot on a bench in Ramoji Film City. They were shifting some lights. We were sitting on a bench and she looked at me and said, 'Where is your security? Are they in the bush?' I said, 'What security? I don't have any.' That’s what changed, that this is a normal boy who roams around without security,” he said.
After being in a relationship for several years, Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan.
On their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this month, Genelia dedicated a romantic Instagram post to Riteish. “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you. Happy Anniversary Love,” she wrote.
