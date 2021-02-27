Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s Umrao Jaan song, fans gush over her ‘beautiful expressions’
- Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-singer Himanshi Khurana posted a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing to the song Salaam, from Umrao Jaan. The song was originally picturised on actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Himanshi wore a biscuit-brown salwar suit with gold embroidery. She completed her look with heavy jhumkas and a matching paasa.
Television actor Arti Singh, who was seen with Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13, dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post. The video also drew praise from fans. “Looking Gorgeous Himanshi Ji,” one wrote. “@iamhimanshikhurana beautiful expressions,” another commented. “That eye brow moment,” a third wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis.
Earlier this month, Himanshi released her new song, Surma Bole, which featured on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Tweeting a picture of the billboard, she wrote, “To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”
Also see: Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman, she insists surgeries had no part to play. See pics
Recently, Himanshi has been in the news for supporting the farmers’ protest over the contentious farm bills. Apart from sharing social media posts in their favour, she even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members.
In a series of tweets earlier this month, Himanshi objected to Punjabis being labelled as ‘terrorists’ for supporting farmers. She said that painting an entire community in such a light will have long-term effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.
“India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?),” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions
- Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla
- Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15
- Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted
- Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick
- Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'
- Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction
- Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox