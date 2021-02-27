IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s Umrao Jaan song, fans gush over her ‘beautiful expressions’
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
tv

Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s Umrao Jaan song, fans gush over her ‘beautiful expressions’

  • Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-singer Himanshi Khurana posted a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing to the song Salaam, from Umrao Jaan. The song was originally picturised on actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Himanshi wore a biscuit-brown salwar suit with gold embroidery. She completed her look with heavy jhumkas and a matching paasa.

Television actor Arti Singh, who was seen with Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13, dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post. The video also drew praise from fans. “Looking Gorgeous Himanshi Ji,” one wrote. “@iamhimanshikhurana beautiful expressions,” another commented. “That eye brow moment,” a third wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis.


Earlier this month, Himanshi released her new song, Surma Bole, which featured on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Tweeting a picture of the billboard, she wrote, “To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”

Also see: Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman, she insists surgeries had no part to play. See pics

Recently, Himanshi has been in the news for supporting the farmers’ protest over the contentious farm bills. Apart from sharing social media posts in their favour, she even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members.

In a series of tweets earlier this month, Himanshi objected to Punjabis being labelled as ‘terrorists’ for supporting farmers. She said that painting an entire community in such a light will have long-term effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.

“India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?),” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himanshi khurana aishwarya rai bachchan

Related Stories

Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Himanshi Khurana, who hit the national limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the time when she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu and why she ended up not doing it.
READ FULL STORY
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
tv

Himanshi denies engagement rumours with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
tv

Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
tv

Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Known for playing numerous mythological characters in shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Chandra Nandini,’ ‘Radha Krishn’ and many more, actor Arpit Ranka is elated to play a contemporary character in his ongoing show
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is planning to get married next year, and the reason she doesn’t talk much about these things is because she is superstitious and scared of the evil eye.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Sohail Khan has told Rakhi Sawant to call him whenever she needs anything and has assured her that everything will fall in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
tv

Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
tv

I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The senior lyricist says he just wants respect, referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered five lakhs rupees to him as a gift, which led to people thinking that he needed financial help
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant posted a video message from her ailing mother Jaya to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her with her cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac