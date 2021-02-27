IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman, she insists surgeries had no part to play. See pics
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman, she insists surgeries had no part to play. See pics

Fans of Aishwarya Rai were shocked to find how similar Pakistani woman Aamna Imran looks to the actor. Check out her pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai's fans were left amused on coming across a Pakistani woman's Instagram account. Aamna Imran, who lives in the United States, bears a strong resemblance to the Bollywood star and beauty queen.

On Friday, popular paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani shared a picture collage of Aishwarya and Aamna. Fans could not help but comment on their similarity. "First i think is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," wrote a fan. "For a sec i thought it was aishwarya rai," wrote another.

A few even wrote how Aamna appears to have taken help from plastic surgeries to achieve the look. "Plastic surgery karke poori tarah se koshish ki gayi hai Aishwarya Rai jaise dikhne keliye (With plastic surgery, she has tried really hard to look like Aishwarya Rai)," wrote one.

Aamna commented on the post, writing, "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all!"


Aamna is just the latest woman to get dubbed an Aishwarya Rai lookalike after models and TikTok users such as Manasi Naik, Mahlagha Jaberi and Ammuzz Amrutha. Last year, Amrutha had gone viral for her TikTok videos, in which she recreated Aishwarya's iconic looks.

One of her videos showed her posing like Aishwarya with the song Narumugaye from the actor’s film Iruvar playing in the background. The 1997 film was directed by Mani Ratnam. Her Instagram page suggested Amrutha is a model who is occasionally seen in advertisements for ethnic wear.

Also read: Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

