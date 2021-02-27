Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman, she insists surgeries had no part to play. See pics
Aishwarya Rai's fans were left amused on coming across a Pakistani woman's Instagram account. Aamna Imran, who lives in the United States, bears a strong resemblance to the Bollywood star and beauty queen.
On Friday, popular paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani shared a picture collage of Aishwarya and Aamna. Fans could not help but comment on their similarity. "First i think is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," wrote a fan. "For a sec i thought it was aishwarya rai," wrote another.
A few even wrote how Aamna appears to have taken help from plastic surgeries to achieve the look. "Plastic surgery karke poori tarah se koshish ki gayi hai Aishwarya Rai jaise dikhne keliye (With plastic surgery, she has tried really hard to look like Aishwarya Rai)," wrote one.
Aamna commented on the post, writing, "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all!"
Aamna is just the latest woman to get dubbed an Aishwarya Rai lookalike after models and TikTok users such as Manasi Naik, Mahlagha Jaberi and Ammuzz Amrutha. Last year, Amrutha had gone viral for her TikTok videos, in which she recreated Aishwarya's iconic looks.
One of her videos showed her posing like Aishwarya with the song Narumugaye from the actor’s film Iruvar playing in the background. The 1997 film was directed by Mani Ratnam. Her Instagram page suggested Amrutha is a model who is occasionally seen in advertisements for ethnic wear.
Also read: Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?
Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'
- Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supriya Pathak: Daily soaps ruined TV; I hope we don’t ruin OTT, as shows are getting repetitive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar revisits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Watch
- Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set
- A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics
- Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip
- Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe
- Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's dancing abilities. Sister Krishna Shroff agrees too. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay to shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Priyanka earns praise from Russo brothers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo
- Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox