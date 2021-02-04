Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’: ‘Have you ever thought about the consequences?’
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana objected to Punjabis being labelled as ‘terrorists’ for supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest. She said that painting an entire community in such a light will have long-term effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.
Himanshi wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Ye jo bar bar punjabio ko terrorist terrorist bol rahe iski gunj kaha tak jayegi kabhi socha puri dunia hme ik buri nazar se dekhegi hmare new generation ko kya problem face krni pdegi ye kyu nahi sochte apne matlab ke lie ek community pe question mark lga do why (Have you ever thought about the consequences of labelling Punjabis as terrorists? The entire world will view us in a poor light. Did you ever consider the issues that the next generation will have to face because of this? Why are you tainting an entire community for personal agenda)?”
“India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?),” she added.
Also read: Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest, says Indian celebs backed Black Lives Matter
The accompanying tweet read, “Freedom of speech hme bhi hai.......... par pta nahi kyu insta Twitter violation unpe kyu nahi laagu hoti ........ye to wahi baat ho gyi maa baap apki problem na sune ulta rishtedaro ke sahmne apko or down kre (We have freedom of speech too. But I don’t know why no action is taken against such people by Twitter and Instagram for violating their rules. This is like when parents do not hear your problems out, instead they humiliate you in front of relatives).”
Himanshi has been vocal in her support of the protesting farmers and has been sharing social media posts in their favour. She has even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos
- Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection
- Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection
- Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha responds to trolls: 'There are some days when you just want to slap them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies
- Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has died. He had reportedly contracted Covid-19 three months ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation: 'My husband is married, has a child'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ginni glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox