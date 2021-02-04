IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’: ‘Have you ever thought about the consequences?’
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’: ‘Have you ever thought about the consequences?’

  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana objected to Punjabis being labelled as ‘terrorists’ for supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest. She said that painting an entire community in such a light will have long-term effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.

Himanshi wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Ye jo bar bar punjabio ko terrorist terrorist bol rahe iski gunj kaha tak jayegi kabhi socha puri dunia hme ik buri nazar se dekhegi hmare new generation ko kya problem face krni pdegi ye kyu nahi sochte apne matlab ke lie ek community pe question mark lga do why (Have you ever thought about the consequences of labelling Punjabis as terrorists? The entire world will view us in a poor light. Did you ever consider the issues that the next generation will have to face because of this? Why are you tainting an entire community for personal agenda)?”

“India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?),” she added.

Also read: Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest, says Indian celebs backed Black Lives Matter

The accompanying tweet read, “Freedom of speech hme bhi hai.......... par pta nahi kyu insta Twitter violation unpe kyu nahi laagu hoti ........ye to wahi baat ho gyi maa baap apki problem na sune ulta rishtedaro ke sahmne apko or down kre (We have freedom of speech too. But I don’t know why no action is taken against such people by Twitter and Instagram for violating their rules. This is like when parents do not hear your problems out, instead they humiliate you in front of relatives).”

Himanshi has been vocal in her support of the protesting farmers and has been sharing social media posts in their favour. She has even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himanshi khurana

Related Stories

Himanshi Khurana says her next single is a peppy number.
Himanshi Khurana says her next single is a peppy number.
music

Himanshi Khurana on marriage plans with Asim Riaz: We’re in no hurry, our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time

By Shreya Mukherjee | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Singer-actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana says that she is happy and secured in her relationship with model-actor Asim Riaz. She also talks about having an eventful 2020 and reveals that her fans would get to see a lot more of her this year.
READ FULL STORY
Himanshi Khurana has been blocked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut.
Himanshi Khurana has been blocked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter, ‘wohh, krta block’ says ex-Bigg Boss contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 06:05 PM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has blocked former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana on Twitter, after she was called out by her and several other Punjabi celebrities for her comments on the farmer protests.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting hyper as Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan instigate them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 120: Rakhi Sawant talks about her marriage, why her husband does not come out in public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani says the follower count on social media can’t be the parameter to decide an actor’s talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
tv

Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh is shocked to hear that her husband, Ritesh, is married with a child. Rakhi made the revelation on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
tv

Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Vikas Gupta said that the allegations levelled against him are false and warned that he will take legal action. He added that his 'forgiving nature' is seen as a weakness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
tv

Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.
tv

Disha responds to trolls: 'There are some days when you just want to slap them'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: TV actor Disha Parmar responds to trolls, saying 'there are some days when you just want to slap all these useless, jobless people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swami Om was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.
Swami Om was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.
tv

Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has died. He had reportedly contracted Covid-19 three months ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant will reveal details of her marriage on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant will reveal details of her marriage on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation: 'My husband is married, has a child'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rakhi Sawant crying and declaring that her marriage is far from being okay; saying that her husband is married and has a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gini Chatrath and Bharti Singh at the former's baby shower.
Gini Chatrath and Bharti Singh at the former's baby shower.
tv

Ginni glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Kapil Sharma's colleague, Bharti Singh, has shared a new picture from his wife Ginni Chatrath's baby shower.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP