Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza. Watch
- Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
Riteish Deshmukh, who often shares fun videos with wife Genelia D’Souza, seemed to give a peek into their relationship with his latest Instagram Reels video. The clip suggested that she monopolises their conversations, while he cannot get a word in.
The video showed Genelia chattering away, with Riteish’s mouth open the entire time, giving the appearance that he is yawning. “Can you stop yawning when I am talking to you?” she asked him, irritatedly. He replied, “I am not yawning, I am trying to say something.”
“Yawn sambandh with @geneliad,” was Riteish’s witty caption. Fans showered the post with love. “Just love to see you together,” one wrote. “Ghar me Daily Kaise Face Karte Honge Ye Moments (How do you face these situations at home every day) @riteishd,” another asked, followed by laughing emojis. “How cute u both,” a third commented.
Love blossomed between Riteish and Genelia during the making of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. After being in a relationship for more than eight years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.
Also read: When Salman Khan did not get any work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because Bhagyashree ‘poora credit leke bhaag gayi’
On Valentine’s Day, Genelia shared an adorable wish for Riteish on Instagram. “I Love You @riteishd. I’ll celebrate you every single day because you are all mine to love, hug, irritate and grow old with. #happyvalentinesday,” she wrote.
Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia opened up about spending quality time with their sons, Rahyl and Riaan, during the lockdown. “We actually ‘lived’ through the lockdown. We were together, the kids were so thrilled to have him around. It was so restrictive, we went more to the village. We would go on long drives and Riteish would drive for 5-6 hours. We realised as a family that despite so much negativity, there was so much positivity that came about in these little moments,” she said.
