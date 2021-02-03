Genelia D'Souza wishes Riteish Deshmukh on wedding anniversary: 'I’m totally madly, crazy in love you'
Actor Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram to post a cute video with Riteish Deshmukh, to wish him on their ninth wedding anniversary. The duo have been married since 2012.
Genelia wrote: "Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you Happy Anniversary Love."
The video showed Genelia planting kisses on Ritiesh's cheek repeatedly, as he looked dazed, as if just awoken. The video and the post saw many of their industry friends dropping emojis and comments.
Dia Mirza and Sanjay Kapoor both dropped heart emojis on the post, while actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote: "Hahaha sooooo cuteee happy anniversary to both."
Many of their fans also wrote in; one said: "Its a blessing to be in love.... God bless you too." Another said: "....Wishing u a very Happy anniversary sir and ma'am you both r the bestest couple in the world the whole world love to see u together ....Once again happy anniversary to u both." Many others wrote in to wish them a "happy anniversary".
Riteish too shared a post to wish Genelia. Sharing a picture, he wrote: “This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired” Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."
Genelia also shared messages from fellow actors Pulkit Samrat and Rakul Preet Singh. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.
On a visit to Kapil Sharma's show last year, Ritiesh had spoken about the time when they were still dating and how he had once joked about calling off their relationship. His joke hadn't gone down well with Genelia and he had vowed never try a prank like this again.
