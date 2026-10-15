Ghooskhor Pandat renamed Gajab Raat: Trailer of Neeraj Pandey's thriller shows Manoj Bajpayee as cop torn between right and wrong; release date out

In February, when Netflix announced its 2026 slate, one of its projects drew attention for all the wrong reasons. An FIR was filed against the makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat over its title. The film has now been renamed Gajab Raat, with Netflix releasing its trailer and announcing its release date.

Gajab Raat trailer

Manoj Bajpayee's still from Gajab Raat trailer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trailer features Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer torn between personal gain and doing what he believes is right. He is seen investigating a case involving a young girl who is thrown out of a car in a serious condition and later fights for her life in hospital. Unfolding over the course of a single night, the story centres on the officer’s dilemma as he weighs doing the right thing against manipulating the case for his own benefit. One decision could change the course of the investigation and everything that follows. The trailer also offers glimpses of the characters played by Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Oberoi.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All about the controversy surrounding the film’s title

{{^usCountry}} In February, after Netflix announced Ghooskhor Pandat (now titled Gajab Raat), the name became the subject of widespread criticism. The controversy centred on the combination of the words ‘Ghooskhor’, meaning someone who takes bribes, and ‘Pandat’, a colloquial spelling of ‘Pandit’, a term associated with Brahmins and religious scholars. Several people objected to the title, arguing that it linked the Brahmin community with corruption. They alleged that it was derogatory, promoted caste-based stereotyping and hurt the sentiments of the religious community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, after Netflix announced Ghooskhor Pandat (now titled Gajab Raat), the name became the subject of widespread criticism. The controversy centred on the combination of the words ‘Ghooskhor’, meaning someone who takes bribes, and ‘Pandat’, a colloquial spelling of ‘Pandit’, a term associated with Brahmins and religious scholars. Several people objected to the title, arguing that it linked the Brahmin community with corruption. They alleged that it was derogatory, promoted caste-based stereotyping and hurt the sentiments of the religious community. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The backlash prompted the makers to withdraw the promotional material and agree to rename the project. The matter eventually reached the courts. Amid the criticism, director Neeraj Pandey issued a statement acknowledging that the title had hurt some viewers. He maintained that the project was a fictional cop drama and that ‘Pandat’ was intended as the colloquial name of a fictional character, rather than a reference to any particular community. He added that the story focused on an individual’s actions and choices and did not comment on or represent any caste, religion or community.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy took a legal turn when the Uttar Pradesh government ordered an FIR against the film’s makers over the disputed title. An FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station amid allegations that the title hurt caste and religious sentiments. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also objected to the title, arguing that provocative film titles could hurt sentiments and create social discord. Petitions seeking to prevent the film’s release were subsequently filed in the Delhi High Court.

On February 10, 2026, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the producer had consciously decided to change the title in light of the concerns raised. The court subsequently disposed of the petition after the petitioner indicated that the grievance had been addressed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The matter also reached the Supreme Court. On February 12, 2026, a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the makers over the title and directed them to confirm its withdrawal and provide details of the replacement name. The court made it clear that it would not permit the film’s release unless the title was changed.

On February 19, 2026, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition after Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit confirming that the original title had been withdrawn. He also undertook that the new title, once finalised, would neither resemble nor evoke the earlier name and would accurately reflect the film’s narrative and intent.

About Gajab Raat

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film marks his reunion with Manoj Bajpayee after almost a decade. It also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has been described as “a tense, character-driven thriller where loyalties are tested, and every decision carries a price”. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 23.