Govinda was 'tensed’ over Sunita Ahuja's Lock Upp 2 participation: ‘No one should misbehave’

Sunita Ahuja recently opened up about why she chose to participate in reality show Lock Upp Season 2 despite receiving offers to appear in multiple other reality shows. She also spoke about Govinda's reaction to her decision to participate in the show. Sunita Ahuja shares Govinda's reaction to her Lock Upp 2 participation.

Sunita on why she chose Lock Upp Speaking to SCREEN, Sunita shared that she had been approached for reality shows like Rise and Fall, The 50, Traitors, and Alliance, but she chose Lock Upp because of her close association with the show's promoter, Ektaa Kapoor. She said, "I was indeed offered many reality shows – Rise And Fall, The 50, Traitors, Alliance, but I chose Lock Upp. I have no hard feelings for any other show; I thought if I do Lock Upp, I would be taken care of properly. I am not scared of anyone watching me 24/7; I am what I am. I will never change myself for anybody in the world. From this show, people will come to know what Sunita Ahuja is. I am very fit mentally and physically; I know how to handle all situations. I am not scared of tasks; I don’t lie, so I will do well. But it also depends on luck.”