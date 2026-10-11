Gulshan Devaiah says people should rally behind Ramayana 'whether you like it or not', compares Ranbir Kapoor film to SS Rajamouli's RRR | Interview

Actor Gulshan Devaiah was praised for his portrayal of the evil King Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty's mythological action drama Kantara Chapter 1. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor recently discussed the challenges of portraying mythological characters on screen. He also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated Ramayana and expressed support for its global ambitions, saying Indian films that aim to reach audiences worldwide deserve encouragement.

'There is nostalgia attached to Ramayana'

Gulshan Devaiah spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

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When asked if actors face difficulty convincing audiences while playing mythological or fantastical characters, Gulshan said, "I don't think so. Kantara was a work of fiction; with regard to the Ramayana, there is already a lot of literature. I don’t think it’s difficult. Also, people come to theatres with the mindset that it’s make-believe, but still, if you make them feel the story and the scene, they will give you the benefit of the doubt."

Gulshan shared that several factors contribute to a mythological film's convincing quality. He said, "It also depends on how good a film is shot, the performances and other things in order to keep that illusion going. I don’t think playing mythological characters or historical characters is that difficult unless there are some expectations. For example, certain characters are very revered and divine, like Shivaji Maharaj; he is almost a divine person for Maharashtrians, so to interpret him becomes tricky."

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{{^usCountry}} The actor pointed out that audience expectations and emotional connections to familiar portrayals can make certain roles more challenging. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana, he said, "Even Rama has that (baggage of expectation) because (he is called) maryada purushottam. There is nostalgia attached to it also because there is an entire generation that has very fond feelings for Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and Arun Govil playing Lord Ram, so you tend to measure that old feeling with this." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor pointed out that audience expectations and emotional connections to familiar portrayals can make certain roles more challenging. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana, he said, "Even Rama has that (baggage of expectation) because (he is called) maryada purushottam. There is nostalgia attached to it also because there is an entire generation that has very fond feelings for Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and Arun Govil playing Lord Ram, so you tend to measure that old feeling with this." {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana’s ambition is to go global

Gulshan also discussed the global ambitions of Ranbir's Ramayana and how they set the film apart. He said, "I think this film caters to a much larger audience, to the Indian diaspora and to the non-Indian diaspora audience as well. The ambition is to go global. Also, people can say a thousand things about it, but I think that having an ambition like this is not a bad thing. Like there is no bigger market than Hollywood for English films, so if an Indian film has that ambition that everyone in the world should watch it, then it’s a great ambition."

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'I did not really vibe with RRR'

Gulshan also urged audiences to support Indian films that aim to reach viewers worldwide, regardless of their personal opinions. Citing SS Rajamouli's RRR as an example, the actor said the film's success in the US was a positive development for Indian cinema.

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He said, "Whether you like it or not, that's a different thing, but one should rally behind it. Like, I didn't really vibe with RRR, but I love that it did so well in the US. It is good for Indian films that at least Rajamouli has his foot in the door, and more will follow. Ramayana seems to be that, so for an ambition of our film to go global and still rooted in our culture, it is good."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The adaptation of the Hindu epic is planned as a two-part cinematic project, with the first instalment scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

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Meanwhile, Gulshan will next be seen in the Kaushal Oza film Little Thomas. Also starring Rasika Dugal, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.