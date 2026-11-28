Actor Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's film Gunmaaster G9 hit theatres on November 27, clashing with Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film had a slow start at the box office, opening below expectations. However, it witnessed a slight improvement in collections on its first Saturday. Despite the growth, Gunmaaster G9 continues to trail behind Sooraj's film.

Gunmaaster G9's box office performance

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh lead Gunmaster G9. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sacnilk, Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹3.65 crore on its opening day, Friday. The film witnessed an upward trend on its second day and collected ₹4.28 crore, with its Saturday collection taking its total domestic box office earnings to ₹7.93 crore. However, it's yet to be seen if the film will be able to maintain the momentum or fall flat at the end of its weekend. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected over ₹5.28 crore on Saturday to bring in ₹9.28 crore in two days.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Apart from facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's film, Gunmaaster G9 has also received mixed reviews, which could have contributed to its underwhelming performance. The film's box office numbers are also nowhere close to those of Emraan's previous release, Awarapan 2. The latter had collected over ₹50 crore at the domestic box office within just two days of its release. It eventually emerged as a major box office success, earning ₹213 crore worldwide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive How much did Gunmaaster G9 collect on Day 2? Gunmaaster G9 earned ₹4.28 crore on its second day, Saturday. Its total domestic box office collection after two days stood at ₹7.93 crore. Is Gunmaaster G9 ahead of Yeh Prem Mol Liya at the box office? No. Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹7.93 crore in two days, while Yeh Prem Mol Liya earned ₹9.28 crore over the same period. Why has Gunmaaster G9 had a slow box office start? The film opened below expectations and received mixed reviews. Its box-office clash with Yeh Prem Mol Liya may also have contributed to its underwhelming performance.

About Gunmaaster G9

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the romantic action thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and SRE Studios. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the titular role alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film marks a creative reunion between Emraan, Aditya, and composer Himesh Reshammiya 18 years after their 2007 romantic comedy Good Boy, Bad Boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the romantic action thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and SRE Studios. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the titular role alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film marks a creative reunion between Emraan, Aditya, and composer Himesh Reshammiya 18 years after their 2007 romantic comedy Good Boy, Bad Boy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While the film has been praised for its high-octane action sequences, performances and unexpected twists, some reviewers have criticised its screenplay, pacing and excessive violence.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of the Gunmaaster G9 read, "the film makes very little effort to disguise how familiar everything feels. From the brooding protagonist with a dark past to the protective father who will go to any lengths for his family, there is hardly a surprise here. Even Emraan's presence, which should ideally be the film's biggest selling point, offers little novelty. The occasional action high and Genelia's interesting turn in the second half provide some relief, but not enough to rescue a film that runs out of ammunition rather early. And with a sequel already being teased, one can only hope the writers find some fresh ideas before loading their guns again."