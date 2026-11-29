Emraan Hashmi delivered a big hit with Awarapan 2 earlier this year. Following that, fans were excited to see him next in Gunmaaster G9. The action thriller released in theatres this Friday amid decent hype but the film did not receive the same craze so far. After a slow start, the film saw some growth but it is receiving stiff competition from Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Ramayana.

Gunmaaster G9 box office update

Emraan Hashmi is back on screen with Gunmaaster G9. more less

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After opening at ₹3.65 crore on its first day of release, Gunmaaster G9 saw an upward trend on Saturday as it went on to earn ₹4.35 crore. As per the latest trend on Sacnilk, the film has managed to hold on to the momentum on Sunday too. Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹4.64 crore on day 3, taking the total box office haul to ₹12.64 crore after 3 days of release. The film will need to show growth in the upcoming days to pull through, even as Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi storms in theatres in a few days.

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Gunmaaster G9 is still behind Yeh Prem Mol Liya in terms of the box office pull. The Sooraj Barjatya film has collected ₹14.45 crore. Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 had collected a staggering ₹81 crore in opening weekend. Gunmaaster G9 is nowhere close to that number in comparison.

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All about Gunmaaster G9

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the romantic action thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and SRE Studios. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the titular role alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film marks a creative reunion between Emraan, Aditya, and composer Himesh Reshammiya 18 years after their 2007 romantic comedy Good Boy, Bad Boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the romantic action thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and SRE Studios. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the titular role alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film marks a creative reunion between Emraan, Aditya, and composer Himesh Reshammiya 18 years after their 2007 romantic comedy Good Boy, Bad Boy. {{/usCountry}}

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Emraan Hashmi, who underwent an intensive preparation period, working on martial arts, gun shooting and the physical demands of the action sequences, shared, “I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action. The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before. That's what made this film exciting for me,” as per a press release.