Awarapan 2 OTT release: Where to watch Emraan Hashmi's ₹200-crore hit, comeback as Shivam Pandit
Awarapan 2 OTT release: The Nitin Kakkar film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. Know all about it.
Awarapan 2 OTT release: Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, was released in theatres in August and received mixed reviews from critics. The sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which has since grown a fan base, performed well at the box office, with many getting nostalgic about Emraan’s return as the gangster Shivam Pandit. The film is now available to stream online. Know all about it.
Awarapan 2 out on OTT
Prime Video announced that Awarapan 2 is now available to stream on their platform, with a promotional video featuring Emraan. “Toh phir aao ek baar phir shivam pandit se milne (So, come and meet Shivam Pandit once again),” they wrote, making the announcement. The video is a take on a famous meme, showing the actor going about his day with a serious face on while listening to Tera Mera Rishta on headphones.
“Akha bollywood ek tarf or emran Hashmi ek tarf (The entire Bollywood is on one side and Emraan Hashmi is on another),” read one fan comment, referring to the famous dialogue from Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. “This song makes me still... Dsnt matter where am i…” read another. One fan even wrote, “He doesn't even need to talk. Just walk and look,” and another commented, “My favorite movie is finally on Prime!”
About Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Nitin, Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt. It is produced by Vishesh Films. It is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which performed poorly at the box office upon release but has since gained a cult following online. The sequel was a hit, grossing ₹213.01 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk.
The film sees Emraan return as the gangster Shivam Pandit, nearly two decades after the first film, directed by Mohit Suri. Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli, and Suvinder Vicky play pivotal roles. Awarapan 2 is set in a remote Rajasthan village where Shivam is grieving at his lover Aaliyah’s grave. He is questioning his purpose in life, having withdrawn from the world of crime and carrying the guilt of his past. Just when he resigns himself to solitude, an unexpected bond gives him a glimpse of something he thought he lost. But fate has other plans as Shivam is drawn into Bangkok’s cartel war and forced back into a world he left behind.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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