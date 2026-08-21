Awarapan 2 writer Bilal Siddiqi finds learnings in criticism of Emraan Hashmi-starrer: 'No one has an invalid opinion'

Awarapan 2, the new film starring Emraan Hashmi, has been lapped by audiences. In six days at the ticket window, the sequel has grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide. Yet, its critical reception has not been as grand. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the film’s writer Bilal Siddiqi reflects on the reaction and how he is treating the critique. Bilal Siddiqi, the co-writer of Awarapan 2, talks about the film's reception.

‘There is a tonal shift in the film’ Bilal was a school-going pre-teen when the first Awarapan released in 2007. He confesses he is a fan, but adds that this did not hinder him from writing the sequel. “This film didn't actually require me to detach completely as a fan, because there were moments built for fans, such as callbacks to dialogue from the first film. So those were what the fan in me would want to see,” he says.

But the writer explains that Awarapan 2 has a different tone compared with the first part. “When Vishesh (Bhatt, the producer) and I sat down to brainstorm this, we knew we needed to bring back the themes from part one while making it contemporary. Also, I think there's a slight shift in the film's tonality, driven solely by the urgency of the inciting incident. In part one, it was a slow-burn thriller because the man had already lost someone, and he was living as a shell. In this film, he didn't want to lose again. Not wanting to lose again comes with a sense of urgency,” he adds.