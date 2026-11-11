Gunmaaster G9 trailer: Emraan Hashmi turns deadly for love, warns enemies as he vows to protect his family at any cost

After Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is back in action, and this time, love comes with a heavy dose of violence. The trailer of his upcoming film, Gunmaaster G9, gives a glimpse into a world of broken relationships, betrayal and revenge, with the actor playing a man who is willing to go to any lengths to protect his loved ones. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh.

Gunmaaster G9 trailer

Gunmaaster G9 also brings Emraan, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya together again, nearly two decades after their 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

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The trailer arrives after the film's teaser and music releases, offering a closer look at its characters and the conflict driving the story. In the opening scene, Emraan's character says, “A priest has his tilak, a Muslim brother has his faith, and we have our love......we hold these on our heads with pride. But one day, someone threw them to the ground and trampled them.” His softer side comes through in his interactions with Genelia's character. Assuring her that he will always protect her, he says, “I may not be able to make you laugh. But I will never let anyone make you cry.”

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But leaving his past behind may not be as easy as he hopes. A police officer introduces him by saying, “He was a thug, and now he's acting all decent.” Aparshakti Khurana, who appears to play an antagonist, adds to the tension. He is first heard reciting the rhyme, ‘Nani teri morni ko mor le gaye…’ before delivering a chilling warning: “Whoever commits treachery, the country devours him and his family.”

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{{^usCountry}} Emraan's character makes his intentions clear in another intense exchange, warning anyone who threatens his loved ones. He says, “If anyone even looks at my love and my family, I will gouge their eyes out. If anyone raises a hand towards them, I will cut that hand off. I won't kill them one by one and lay them on the funeral pyre. First, I'll lay them on the pyre, and then I'll kill them. In love, it's customary to shed tears, but I will shed blood.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emraan's character makes his intentions clear in another intense exchange, warning anyone who threatens his loved ones. He says, “If anyone even looks at my love and my family, I will gouge their eyes out. If anyone raises a hand towards them, I will cut that hand off. I won't kill them one by one and lay them on the funeral pyre. First, I'll lay them on the pyre, and then I'll kill them. In love, it's customary to shed tears, but I will shed blood.” {{/usCountry}}

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The visuals offer plenty of glimpses of the film's action-packed world. In one sequence, Emraan walks towards a group of armed men gathered around black SUVs in a vast, rocky landscape. He shows little sign of backing down, even as he finds himself outnumbered. Another scene shows him grabbing a bloodied man by the hair inside a dimly lit room, hinting at the brutality that awaits.

Emraan Hashmi reunites with Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya

Gunmaaster G9 also brings Emraan, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya together again, nearly two decades after their 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The trailer also makes room for romance with Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, sung and composed by Himesh along with Asees Kaur. The song plays as Genelia's character tries to convince Emraan's character not to let their past affect their relationship.

What the actors and makers have to say

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“I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action. The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before. That's what made this film exciting for me,” Emraan says.

Genelia says the film's commercial appeal lies in its ability to bring together very different emotions. She adds, “What I enjoyed about Gunmaaster G9 is that it doesn't restrict itself to one mood. There's action, but there's also romance, humour, music and emotion. A film like this gives you the opportunity to entertain audiences in several ways. Working with Emraan for the first time was also something I was looking forward to. The trailer is only a glimpse of the world we've created.”

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Aparshakti says, “When a film promises this kind of action and scale, you want every character to add something to the madness. Gunmaaster G9 has a very entertaining mix of characters and situations. It has the kind of larger-than-life moments that audiences enjoy watching together in a theatre, and I think that's where its appeal lies.”

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On reuniting with Emraan, director Aditya saysm “I am bringing Emraan back to a space he hasn’t explored in decades — a full-blown, larger-than-life commercial action entertainer. I am giving the audeince an avatar that hasn’t been seen in a long time, combining high-octane action with powerful music, two elements that have always been central to my filmmaking. Was missing in Emraan’s film from a whilee! It’s exciting to revisit our journey together, but more importantly, to create something that feels fresh, explosive and truly entertaining for today’s audience”

Producer Deepak Mukut says the scale of the film was central to the team's vision. He concludes, “We wanted to mount Gunmaaster G9 as a big-screen entertainer, and that meant backing the action with the scale it demanded. From the action sequences to the locations and the overall production, the intention was to give audiences something they would want to experience in a cinema hall. We believe the combination of Emraan's new action avatar, the music and the film's commercial ingredients makes this an exciting proposition.”

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About Gunmaaster G9

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir. Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is presenting the project, with Shirish Vallicha coming on board as co-producer. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.