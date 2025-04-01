Hansal Mehta praises Kangana Ranaut after fight, says he is fond of her: ‘Humari nahi bani, hota hai’

Hansal Mehta praises Kangana Ranaut

Hansal spoke about how the camera loves Kangana. He said, “I am very fond of her. I cannot describe… the camera loves her. Outside the Lok Sabha, camera loves her. Even she is not aware what magic she can create in front of the camera. We did not get along, humari nahi bani, hota hai (we couldn't bond, it happens). I did not get along with my ex wife also. But she is a better person than I am.”

Hansal opens up on his 2017 film Simran with Kangana

Talking about Kangana and their film Simram, he added, “We do fight, but I am fond of her. Very fond of her. It is not a judgement on the other person. The process of making the film that I did with her was not very good. The process stays with you. I had to pay off debts. And it was a bit of a painful journey paying off those debts. Her fans tell me that it was the best film you have made.”

When Hansal prasied Kangana

In 2022, during an interview with Mashable India, Hansal was asked if Kangana had taken over Simran's edit. He had replied, “Edit nahi takeover kia the usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha (She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her, but there was nothing to take over in the edit. We only had the material that she had shot)."

"She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are," he had added. Simran (2017) is a heist drama film directed by Hansal. It is loosely based on the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, who robbed banks after losing money in gambling. Hiten Kumar, Kishori Shahane and Sohum Shah also star in the film.

Hansal and Kangana's recent fight

Recently, Hansal and Kangana clashed on social media over the controversy around comedian Kunal Kamra's stand-up act. Hansal shared an abusive tweet targeting Kunal on X and criticised it. When a person asked about his silence over the demolition of Kangana's house, Hansal responded, "Was her house vandalised? Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts."

Re-sharing his tweet, Kangana then wrote how she had to face abuse and watch her house getting torn down. She also criticised Hansal calling him "bitter and stupid".