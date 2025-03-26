Hansal Mehta responds after Kangana Ranaut calls him ‘bitter, stupid’ over his tweet about her Mumbai house demolition

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Kangana Ranaut clashed on social media over the controversy around comedian Kunal Kamra's stand-up act. Kunal joked about Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde following which the Mumbai studio, where he performed, was vandalised and later demolished by the BMC. Hansal, who has been vocal about this incident, was questioned by a person on X (formerly Twitter) on why he didn't speak about supporting Kangana Ranaut when her house was demolished. A war of words then started between Hansal and Kangana. (Also Read | Hansal Mehta supports Kunal Kamra, recalls being assaulted by Shiv Sena workers himself: 'They blackened my face') Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut worked together in the 2017 film Simran.

Hansal Mehta talks about Kangana as he supports Kunal Kamra

Hansal shared an abusive tweet targeting Kunal on X and criticised it. When a person asked about his silence over the demolition of Kangana's house, Hansal responded, "Was her house vandalised? Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts."

Kangana recalls how her Mumbai house was demolished

Re-sharing his tweet, Kangana then wrote how she had to face abuse and watch her house getting torn down. She also criticised Hansal calling him "bitter and stupid". She also asked him to stay out of "matters related to my ordeals".

Kangana tweeted, “They called me names like h*******r, threatened me, served a notice late in the night to my watchman and next morning before courts could open bulldozers demolished the entire house. High court called the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at it and raised a toast to my pain and public humiliation.”

Slamming Hansal, she added, "It seems your insecurity and mediocrity has not only made you bitter and stupid but it had blinded you as well, it’s not some third class series or atrocious films that you make, don’t try to sell your dumb lies and agendas here in the matters related to my ordeals, stay out of it." Replying to her, Hansal said, "Get well soon."

What happened to Kangana's house in 2020

In 2020, the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal portions of Kangana's Bandra Bungalow. The demolition took place in the backdrop of her war of words with the Uddhav and the Shiv Sena.

On Tuesday, Hansal supported Kunal and shared how he was assaulted as well as forced to apologise after the release of his 2000 film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar. He recalled his office was vandalised by the political party Shiva Sena (then undivided).