Hanuman Ansh director makes humble request as Kainchi Dham sees massive influx of devotees: ‘Waha ki paristithi pata karke hi jana chahiye’

Hanuman Ansh has become a nationwide sensation. The impact of the biopic drama on the life and legacy of Neem Karoli Baba is such that now it has directly impacted the livelihood of people. Videos on social media over the last few days have claimed that thousands of devotees have arrived at Kainchi Dham to pay a visit after watching the film. Kainchi Dham is a famous spiritual ashram and Hanuman temple in Uttarakhand, known worldwide for its association with the mystic saint Neem Karoli Baba.

What Hanuman Ansh director said

Hanuman Ansh has led to a large influx of tourists at Kainchi Dham.

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On Sunday evening, Hanuman Ansh director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi took note of the overcrowding at Kainchi Dham after the release of his film. He made a video on Instagram to share a request with people. He said, “Kainchi Dham mein bohot bheed hui hai iss waqt aur bohot saare logon ka ye kehna hai ki waha Hanuman Ansh film dekhne ke baad log waha pohonch gaye hai. Yadi aisa hai toh bhi aur yadi aisa nahi hai toh bhi humein sabhi ko waha ki paristithi pata karke hi waha pe jaana chahiye (Kainchi Dham is overcrowded and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present condition).”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add that there are many other shrines to visit too, which can be considered by the devotees. Giving example of Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan, Vishal said that these places are also important if one is unable to get to Kainchi Dham. “Aap sabhi se anurodh hai ki aise samay main yadi kainchi dham mein bohot bheed hai aur ghanto ki line lagi hai toh ap in sthaano pe bhi ja sakte hai… Mera aapse anurodh hai ki aisi sthiti na ho paaye aap ke ghar mein bachche, mahilayein jo hai woh waha pe suffocate ho rahi hai, woh jam mein phasi hui hai (It is a humble request that during this time if there is overcrowding there then visit other places. Don't be part of a situation where the women and the children feel suffocated and get stuck in traffic jam),” he added. About the present situation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add that there are many other shrines to visit too, which can be considered by the devotees. Giving example of Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan, Vishal said that these places are also important if one is unable to get to Kainchi Dham. “Aap sabhi se anurodh hai ki aise samay main yadi kainchi dham mein bohot bheed hai aur ghanto ki line lagi hai toh ap in sthaano pe bhi ja sakte hai… Mera aapse anurodh hai ki aisi sthiti na ho paaye aap ke ghar mein bachche, mahilayein jo hai woh waha pe suffocate ho rahi hai, woh jam mein phasi hui hai (It is a humble request that during this time if there is overcrowding there then visit other places. Don't be part of a situation where the women and the children feel suffocated and get stuck in traffic jam),” he added. About the present situation {{/usCountry}}

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The rush began ahead of the long weekend, with a government holiday on October 2, followed by Saturday and Sunday, giving travellers three consecutive days off. Mussoorie witnessed a major influx of tourists on Friday, leading to long queues of vehicles along the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road.

Thousands of vehicles arrived from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, HT reported earlier. Nainital's Kainchi Dham, the shrine of Baba Neem Karoli, also witnessed a large influx of tourists. The rush was driven by the long weekend and the recent release of the film Hanuman Ansh, visuals shared on social media showed.