...
...
Next Story

Hanuman Ansh director makes humble request as Kainchi Dham sees massive influx of devotees: ‘Waha ki paristithi pata karke hi jana chahiye’

The ashram was founded in 1964 by Neem Karoli Baba, whom devotees consider an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.

Published on: Oct 4, 2026, 21:57:55 IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Hanuman Ansh has become a nationwide sensation. The impact of the biopic drama on the life and legacy of Neem Karoli Baba is such that now it has directly impacted the livelihood of people. Videos on social media over the last few days have claimed that thousands of devotees have arrived at Kainchi Dham to pay a visit after watching the film. Kainchi Dham is a famous spiritual ashram and Hanuman temple in Uttarakhand, known worldwide for its association with the mystic saint Neem Karoli Baba.

What Hanuman Ansh director said

Hanuman Ansh has led to a large influx of tourists at Kainchi Dham.
Hanuman Ansh has led to a large influx of tourists at Kainchi Dham.

On Sunday evening, Hanuman Ansh director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi took note of the overcrowding at Kainchi Dham after the release of his film. He made a video on Instagram to share a request with people. He said, “Kainchi Dham mein bohot bheed hui hai iss waqt aur bohot saare logon ka ye kehna hai ki waha Hanuman Ansh film dekhne ke baad log waha pohonch gaye hai. Yadi aisa hai toh bhi aur yadi aisa nahi hai toh bhi humein sabhi ko waha ki paristithi pata karke hi waha pe jaana chahiye (Kainchi Dham is overcrowded and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present condition).”

The rush began ahead of the long weekend, with a government holiday on October 2, followed by Saturday and Sunday, giving travellers three consecutive days off. Mussoorie witnessed a major influx of tourists on Friday, leading to long queues of vehicles along the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road.

Thousands of vehicles arrived from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, HT reported earlier. Nainital's Kainchi Dham, the shrine of Baba Neem Karoli, also witnessed a large influx of tourists. The rush was driven by the long weekend and the recent release of the film Hanuman Ansh, visuals shared on social media showed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

hanumanfilmdevotee
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Hanuman Ansh director makes humble request as Kainchi Dham sees massive influx of devotees: ‘Waha ki paristithi pata karke hi jana chahiye’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks